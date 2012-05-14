OCCAM'S RAZOR IN THE STOCK MARKET: The Most Likely Explanation Of Yahoo CEO's Fake Degree Looks Like The Right One...

Photo: Yodel Anecdotal

When Yahoo CEO Scott Thompson was revealed to have a Computer Science degree on his bio that he hadn’t actually earned, many people quickly assumed he was a liar.And when Thompson’s PR minions at Yahoo ludicrously tried to dismiss the fake degree as an “inadvertent error” and then a whole week went by with no explanation from Thompson, more people assumed he was a liar.



And then, a week later, when Thompson finally produced an explanation–it was a headhunter’s fault!–that the headhunter immediately revealed to be bogus, everyone concluded he was a liar.

So, while it’s fair and nice to give people the benefit of the doubt, it’s also good to know that, in corporate communications, “Occam’s Razor” still applies:

The most likely explanation is generally the right one.

