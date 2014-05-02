This Insane 'Dragon Bike' Was Made For A Chinese Client Using 3D Printing

To celebrate the opening of its Beijing showroom, the crew at custom motorcycle maker Orange County Choppers built an amazing, dragon-themed chopper for one its Chinese clients.

Featured in the an episode of the company’s CMT show, the “dragon bike” design incorporates a 10-foot-long golden dragon wrapped around the chopper’s custom frame.

OCC’s designers used 3D printing technology to create the dragon’s head, spikes, and tail, while the body and legs were constructed by wrapping polyurethane foam with carbon fibre.

In fact, it took OCC 82 hours to 3D-print the dragon’s head, and due to a workshop accident, they had to do it twice. To give the dragon an aggressive flowing shape, designer Jason Pohl actually hid the fuel tank in the chopper’s rear fender.

At the heart of the dragon bike is a 100-cubic-inch fuel-injected V-twin motor powering the rear wheel through a 6-speed Baker gearbox, giving the chopper plenty of low-end grunt for smooth highway cruising.

According to the GBTimes, the dragon bike was last seen in March of this year on display at a shopping mall in Nanjing, China.

Here’s a closer look at Orange County Choppers’ Dragon Bike:

And here’s a look at how the guys built the Dragon Bike:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

