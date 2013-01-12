This App Will Help You Get In Shape Anywhere

You want to get in shape but you don’t have time to go to the gym. I get it—I don’t have time to go to the gym either. That’s why I was excited by the premise of Obstacles XRT, a new fitness app.



This innovative app, made by Chicago-based Barracuda Partners, turns anywhere with a floor into an obstacle course, no equipment necessary. There are three levels of intensity: beginner, intermediate, and advanced.

If you want to up the ante, Obstacles XRT also allows you to compete with friends on the same courses.

“The idea is that we would like users to wear a heart-rate monitor or check their pulse to get a general idea of what their heart rate is, and no matter what difficulty, the challenge is to see who has the lower heart rate,” Brian Atz, Barracuda’s chief marketing officer, told Business Insider.

Atz says he uses Obstacles XRT whenever he has the time and the notion. He’s always on the road and was sick of doing jumping jacks and sit-ups in his hotel room.

The beginner courses are only 20 minutes including a cool-down and warm-up.

We tested the app ourselves and were thoroughly impressed.

Obstacles XRT is available for the iPhone in Apple’s App Store. It’s on sale for $1.99 for the rest of January 2013. Barracuda’s considering an Android version.

