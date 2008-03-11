Observer.com Going Green With New Blog

The green movement gets another dedicated news site today: Observer.com, the NY Observer’s online unit, launched the Green Channel, a series of blogs and columns taking the city’s pulse on all things environmental.



For the project, the Observer has teamed up with Columbia University to cover the political, corporate, and social side of becoming more eco-friendly. Given Mayor Bloomberg’s vow to turn the city into a green beacon in the next 25 years — he’s proposed planting 1 million trees and adding a congestion tax — we can’t imagine they’ll have any shortage of material.

