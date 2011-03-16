The New York Observer Is Launching A Tech Site

Elizabeth Spiers, who took over as editor-in-chief of the New York Observer last month, isn’t wasting any time dragging the struggling media group into the Internet age.



The Observer announced today it is launching a tech site called Betabeat. Tomorrow. From the press release:

BETABEAT.com, will be dedicated to the NYC tech scene, delivering insider information in the witty, irreverent style unique to The Observer….BETABEAT.com will highlight the latest ventures, startups and investments in the tech community, profiling the dynamic personalities who rule the City’s tech scene , offering social scorecards ranking the top players, as well as analysing trends and hot new products. “

Emphasis mine. Sight unseen “social scorecords” sounds a lot like a mixture of Mediaite’s Power Grid (disclosure: I worked there) and Remy Stern’s CityFile, which all but disappeared after being merged into Gawker.

Full release below.

The Observer Media Group today announced the launch of BETABEAT.com, a spin-off of Observer.com, the company’s successful website. BETABEAT.com, will be dedicated to the NYC tech scene, delivering insider information in the witty, irreverent style unique to The Observer. BETABEAT.com will launch tomorrow, Wednesday, March 16th.

“BETABEAT.com is an important new outgrowth of the Observer’s digital media platform,” said Jared Kushner, Owner of the Observer Media Group. “In January, we started a tech section of Observer.com and within weeks, it became one of the most active sections on the site. The NYC tech scene is vibrant and BETABEAT will be a great vehicle to cover it in depth.”

“BETABEAT will allow us to go into greater, in-depth coverage of the movers and shakers in the techworld,” said Spiers, who was a founding editor of Gawker.com and publisher and founder of Dealbreaker.com, Abovethelaw.com and Fashionista.com, as well as a former editor of New York and a columnist at Fortune . “This is an exciting new venture for us.” Ben Popper, a technology writer whose work has appeared in The New York Times, Fast Company, Slate and The Atlantic will launch the BETABEAT.com tech vertical as Founding Editor under Spiers. Adrianne Jeffries, a former blogger for the popular tech site Read Write Web, will join the BETABEAT.com, team.

A dedicated twitter feed for BETABEAT, Twitter.com/betabeat will drive awareness, action and buzz for the New York Observer brand . A Facebook fan page will also be part of the social media platform.

