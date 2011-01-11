Observations Of A Lone Gunman

I wrote a very well received article this past Saturday called, Presto! 9.4% Unemployment! How Government Lies. That article was quickly picked up by at least 20 blogs including my first post on the very respected Zerohedge.com. My 15 seconds of fame was quickly over-shadowed by the Jared Lee Loughner story of the assassination of Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.



The article and the assassination touched on something we are all feeling. The world is not as it seems. We are all suffering personally and yet if we watched the news/propaganda, everything is “green shoots” and “smells like roses.” The unemployment statistic/lie is just a small example that the world we live in does not resemble anything close to the stuff that is shoved down our throats everyday. The truth is that America is being gutted to a cool new soundtrack from Miley Cyrus.

My “Presto!” article detailed how the media provides propaganda coverage for the government’s statistics/lies, which enables the financial oligarchy that controls our world. I showed how the real unemployment is way above 9.4% and is at least 25%. It is much worse than that if you include how much of the economy would have been wiped out if not for government bailouts and subsidies. Add on top of that, on all levels of government, it currently employs 17% of the workforce.

The Media Elite in Hollywood feeds us fairy tales.

The Political Elite in Washington tell us statistics/lies.

The Financial Elite on Wall St. sell us the dream/Ponzi scam.

The power structure of N.Y., D.C., and L.A. is coming to an end. The mathematically inevitable collapse of the dollar will castrate this paradigm. This will happen through nothing more than compounding interest gone wild. We will live to see the day of the Irresistible Force Paradox of “What happens when an irresistible force (infinite debt growth) meets an immovable object (finite world)?” The result will be the collapse of our paradigm. This single event of the dollar collapse will massively effect every living human being on earth like no single event we have ever seen. I have spent my life dedicated to making people aware of the collapse and helping them to prepare for it.

When people go through the Awakening Process necessary to prepare for the collapse of our paradigm, they go through the same Five Steps of Grief that Elizabeth Kubler Ross noted. The Awakening Process, of seeing how the world really works, goes something like this…

1. Denial- You dismiss anything that goes counter to conventional wisdom/idiocy as crazy talk or conspiracy theory.

2. Anger- When you start to see that you were fooled, you react violently for being taken for a fool and want to lash out.

3. Bargaining- After you calm down, you reach out to anyone who will listen to tell them what is really going on. (You bum the shit out of people at Christmas parties.)

4. Depression- Now that you have reached out to everyone and nothing seems to happen, depression sinks in. You start saying “it is too big” or “what could I do about it.”

5. Acceptance- You become comfortable with the oncoming reality. You now have massive confidence to take dramatic action to prepare for that reality.

Most people never make it through all five steps of the Awakening Process. The majority of society is under the spell of our dollar paradigm and are stuck at step one of Denial. They never even once think about our economic or political reality. (When does American Idol start by the way?)

While this story is still fresh and we do not know all the details yet, I would like to make some Observations of the Lone Gunman.

Jared Lee Loughner appears to have made it through the Denial stage and has lashed out in the Anger stage. He lists some of the books that he has read, these include Animal Farm, Brave New World, Mein Kampf, The Republic and The Communist Manifesto. (Strangely no Catcher In the Rye… doesn’t all three name killers read this?) He has a bunch of odd videos on his YouTube channel, in which his face nor voice appears in any of the videos. (Who the hell lists their full name on a YouTube channel?) His message is a mix of transcendentalism, mixed with honest money and the Constitution.

My first observation is this story smells funny to me. I naturally question everything and I am always looking for the “cui bono”, who benefits?

This seems to play perfectly in to the hands of the government. As my article on Saturday showed, a guy in his boxers can write a piece that destroys the multi- billion dollar propaganda machine thanks to the internet. The Elite know that the internet is a HUGE threat to their power paradigm. The internet allows information to spread without the Elite’s media gatekeepers crushing dissent. Uber power broker Senator Jay Rockefeller says, the “Internet should have never existed.” His elitist comment needs to have the proper context. Consider his father’s quote below…

“In our dreams, people yield themselves with perfect docility to our moulding hands.The present eduction conventions of intellectual and character education fade from their minds, and, unhampered by tradition, we work our own good will upon a grateful and responsive folk.We shall not try to make these people, or any of their children, into philosophers, or men of science. We have not to raise up from them authors, educators, poets or men of letters. We shall not search for great artists, painters, musicians nor lawyers, doctors, preachers, politicians, statesmen – of whom we have an ample supply.

The task is simple. We will organise children and teach them in a perfect way the things their fathers and mothers are doing in an imperfect way.” – John D. Rockefeller General Education Board (1906)



So, between the WikiLeaks dumps and this killing, the Elite have been looking for an excuse to limit the power of the internet. To be even more specific, they want to shut down the freedom movement that is using the internet to educate people on everything from 9/11 to the Fed. (The Elite could care less for porn, shopping, and fantasy football, so don’t worry people.) They would like very much to shut down sites like mine from “ever existing,” as Jay Rockefeller said.

So guess what the Obama administration announced yesterday amid all of the hysteria of the shooting? The Obama Administration Reportedly Plans To Create Internet ID of All Americans. This trial balloon was launched while the media talked about Jared Lee Loughner’s Youtube channel, MySpace account, internet postings, and his “crazy” talk of gold and silver. People read between the lines…

This brings me to my second observation, the reaction from both the left and the right are so different. The left side of the “false left right paradigm,” wanted blame Sarah Palin and the Tea Party for the murders. They wanted to ban guns and smear the Tea Party. Sarah Palin had a campaign for the 2010 Congressional Race to “target” certain Congressional seats. These seats were marked with literal targets, which she took flack for inciting violence for this political tactic. Even Jesse Kelly, the guy running against Gabrielle Giffords, had political messages laced with guns. Guns don’t kill people any more than pencils misspell words. People do the killing and misspelling. The Elite would love to disarm America. The reason why we have the Second Amendment has nothing to do with hunting or self defence and everything to do with the ability for the citizenry to defend itself from a tyrannical government. The disarmament of citizens is a precursor to genocide.

This brings me to my third observation, the right seems to justify violent action in the face of economic depression and lies.

This reaction to my Presto! article came right after the assassination happened.

by Michael

on Sat, 01/08/2011 – 23:08

#860950What do our elected public servants expect to happen to them when they manufacture utter hopelessness for such a large scale of our population?

20%+ unemployment. Families being foreclosed on by the millions. No hope of productive prosperous lives for millions of young people. 43+ million people on food stamps. Out of control inflation in the price of education, healthcare, food and energy, etc.

Bailouts and laws passed to benefit the rich wealthy elite and special interests. Putting we the people under a constant state of surveillance, getting the US into senseless wars killing and maiming many of our men on the battlefield and bankrupting our country chasing the boogieman.

While I agree that people should be angry and wake the [email protected]#% up, I do not like this talk of violence. Before all of you internet tough guys out there start calling me hurtful names, please let me say that I was in the Marine Infantry for 7 years and own a ton of guns. I promote non-violent, non-compliance as a means of resistance. I do this for a couple of reasons…

1. The Paradigm will collapse due to it’s own cancerous excesses. (Really, did this kid think he was going to stop a multi-trillion dollar worldwide paradigm by killing this lady?)

2. I believe violence plays into the hands of the Elite. They will use their media to smear all those honest and moral patriots, who believe that the answers to our problems lay in the Constitution and honest money.

3. Gabrielle Giffords and 99% of the other people who work for the Elite, are for the most part “ignorant accomplices” and don’t know what they are really doing. The average politician thinks he is doing good. The average government worker is just doing their job. So yeah, murdering ignorant people is wrong.

4. Violence will give the excuse for more police state tactics, like that of the TSA to further clamp down on us.

5. Violence will dissuade people on the fence about looking into the Freedom Movement for fear of being labelled a “domestic terrorist.”

6. I believe those that preach violence are most likely FBI plants trying to frame some stupid kid like they do all of the time to the Muslim extremists.

7. Nothing will change with violence. Everything changes with the truth. Just look at my little blog post. Thousands of people now see how the government lies to them and hopefully this will lead them through the Awakening Process. Jared Lee Loughner actions left 7 people dead and us one step closer to guns being taken away, the internet being shut down and the Tea Party smeared as extremists.

My final observation of this tragedy is that it seems every gunman story has a recurring theme that is not spot lighted in the media. While I have not heard yet, I bet Jared Lee Loughner was on some psychotropic Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRI) or more commonly known as anti-depressants. These drugs are extremely powerful and can cause psychotic breaks that lead to violence. Go to http://ssristories.com/ to see the list of nearly 4,300 cases of crime related to these drugs. These stories include everything from the Virginia Tech shooting to the mum that drowned her 5 kids in the bathtub. I would say that these drugs are much more dangerous than guns because they cause the people to break from reality and cause the violence.

I don’t have time to go into the mass medication of America and the real reason why Marijuana is illegal, but I do want to warn everyone of one thing. Nearly 10% of the country or 27 million Americans are on these drugs. Knowing that there is only a one month supply in the system and the kind of psychotic breaks that will happen if people come off these drugs too fast, this is definitely not a good thing. When the dollar collapses, we not only have to worry about the 7 to 10 day supply of food and fuel in the system, we really need to worry about the 1 in 10 Americans who are not going to be medicated while their world paradigm collapses. I can see it now, humanitarian airlifts dropping Zoloft and Lexapro from the sky…

