This Obscene Burger King Receipt Made A Grandmother Cry

A Virginia grandmother was left in tears after a Burger King employee gave her a receipt referring to her and her daughter-in-law as “b***h a** h**s.”

The distraught woman told CBS affiliate WTVR-TV that a manager on duty at the Richmond Burger King apologized for the receipt, which she recieved in the drive-thru lane, but didn’t offer to refund the meal.

“This is more than an insult,” she said through tears. “I mean calling you names on a piece of a paper, that will hurt somebody. I liked going there. But after this they won’t get my business anymore.”

Burger King’s corporate office said it’s looking into the matter.

“At Burger King Corp., we have great respect for all of our guests and customer service is a top priority every day at BURGER KING® restaurants,” a spokesman told WTVR. “BKC has recently been made aware of a photo that shows an alleged receipt from a franchisee-owned and operated restaurant that does not comply with our customer service policy. We are working with the franchisee, who is investigating the matter, to determine the origins of this photo.”

Here’s a video of the customer, who didn’t want her last name revealed, discussing the traumatic drive-thru experience:

