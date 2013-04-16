Obnoxious Troll Asks Massachusetts Governor If Marathon Attack Was A 'False Flag'

During a press conference intended to provide updates regarding the investigation into the bombing of the Boston Marathon, one individual present asked Massachusetts governor if the bombing was a “false flag” attack.



A false flag is a war term that refers to perpetrating an attack under the guise of the enemy for the purpose of making them look bad.

Senator Elizabeth Warren and Governor Deval Patrick were both in attendance.

“Why were people in the audience telling people to be calm moments before the bomb went off,” the person asked, “Was this another false flag staged attack to take our civil liberties and promote Homeland Security by sticking their hands down our pants on the streets?”

“No,” the Governor said, “Next question.”

Here’s the video:





