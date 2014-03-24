OBJECTS FOUND: Two Pieces Of Debris In Australian MH370 Search Zone

Two objects has been seen directly by human eyes, rather than via satellite images, which could be related to the missing Malaysian Airlines jet which disappeared 16 days ago.

Eyeing the objects, the crew aboard a Royal Australian Air Force P3 Orion plane reported seeing a grey or green circular object and a second orange rectangular object about 2.45 pm AEDT today about 2,500 kilometres south-west of Perth.

Australian Navy ship HMAS Success is currently on the scene attempting to find the objects.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott told parliament officials don’t know if these objects are related to the plane.

“They could be flotsam,” he said.

“Nevertheless we are hopeful that we can recover these objects soon and that they will take us a step closer to resolving this tragic mystery.”

Abbott said the families of the 239 passengers and crew onboard the flight which disappeared 16 days ago deserve to know what happened.

“We owe it to the families of those on board, we owe it to the loved ones on board, we owe it to all the people who are concerned about the fate of this aircraft to do whatever we reasonably can to find anything that is out there, to test it and to see what we can learn about what so far is one of the great mysteries of our time,” he said.

Australian Maritime Safety Authority said these objects are separate to those reported by a Chinese search plant earlier today.

A US Navy P8 Poseidon aircraft remains in the southern search zone, while two more planes are en route with the last plane expected to leave the search zone at 11pm tonight.

