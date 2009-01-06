'Objectified' Movie Trailer: New Movie About Gadgets, Industrial Design

Last summer, we met ‘Helvetica’ director Gary Hustwit at a NYC book reading and were thrilled to hear about his newest project, ‘Objectified‘, a documentary about industrial design due this spring.



As Gary explained: “It’s a look at the creativity at work behind everything from toothbrushes to tech gadgets. It’s about the people who re-examine, re-evaluate and re-invent our manufactured environment on a daily basis.”

Among his subjects: Jonathan Ive, the British-born designer who’s the SVP of Industrial Design at Apple (AAPL) and one of the brains behind the iMac, the iPod, and the iPhone.

Here’s the trailer, released today. Higher quality, non-fullscreen-able version at Gizmodo.



