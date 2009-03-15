Objectified: A Fantastic Film About Gadgets And Design

If you’re at all interested in gadgets, industrial design, or the way things are made, you’ll need to check out ‘Objectified‘, a new documentary from Gary Hustwit that premiered tonight at South by Southwest.

Through interviews and excellent photography and editing, Hustwit — who produced and directed ‘Helvetica’ — tackles how designers work and what they think about while they’re working. (These days, a lot about “sustainability.”)

It’s smart, it’s fun, and we learned things — for example, that the aluminium cut out of the middle of the Apple (AAPL) iMac display bezel can then be used to cut the frames for two Apple keyboards.

Highlights include an (all-too-familiar) shot of Apple design head Jonathan Ive caught wiping schmutz off an iPhone screen with his shirt, a pet hamster’s plastic treadmill globe steering a Roomba vaccuum (clip below), and a fun interview with Braun design genius Dieter Rams.

If you’re in Austin, there’s another screening scheduled for Tuesday at 2 p.m., or screenings around the country in the next several weeks.

Hustwit also announced that he’s working on a third documentary about design that could be done in time for SXSW 2011.

Here’s the trailer for ‘Objectified’.



