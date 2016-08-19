Someone made a fan trailer teasing the Obi-Wan 'Star Wars' spinoff movie we all need and deserve

The first “Star Wars” spinoff movie is coming in December, and while that one is centered around a group of Rebels stealing plans for the Death Star, it would be pretty nice to have a solo Obi-Wan Kenobi film.

Filmmaker Rich Willamson put together a pretty incredible trailer imagining what an Obi-Wan “Star Wars” movie would look like, and I’m wondering why this thing isn’t greenlit yet.

Look at some of these images that make it seem as if Kenobi is just hanging out on, what would be, Luke Skywalker’s home planet of Tatooine.

Rich Williamson/Vimeo We could totally see a haggard Kenobi wandering through Tatooine, searching for guidance.

Rich Williamson/Vimeo Give us some opportunities to see Liam Neeson again!

Seriously, this thing is so good, I’m sure some kids on the web are going to start mistaking it for the real deal.

The aptly titled “Kenobi: A Star Wars Story” trailer borrows footage from Ewan McGregor’s “Last Days in the Desert” and suggests the movie, like “Rogue One,” would take place in between Episodes III and IV.

There’s a lot of ground to cover in those 19 years between the two films. What was Kenobi doing hiding in exile? The fan trailer flashes back to scenes from Episode III, suggesting that memories from years past continue to haunt Kenobi and plague his dreams.

It’s not far-fetched to think Kenobi was probably grappling with the fall of the Republic and the deaths of Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) and countless Jedi. Oh, and there’s the fact that his padawan Anakin turned to the dark side and eventually becomes one of the most feared Sith in all of the universe. No big deal.

I’m not even mentioning his character appearance in Lucasfilm’s animated series “Star Wars Rebels,” which takes place after Episode III.

So yeah, there is a lot to explore with Kenobi’s character.

Lucasfilm Alec Guinness as Obi Wan Kenobi in ‘A New Hope.’

And while we know the second spinoff movie will be centered around a young Han Solo, and the third solo film will probably revolve around Boba Fett, wouldn’t it be glorious to see more of Ewan McGregor in action?

Honestly, to me, this sounds more appealing than telling a story about how the plans for the first Death Star were retrieved. Why? Well, because we already know how that movie will turn out (for the most part) thanks to Episode IV. There’s not a whole lot of mystery there.

Plus, Obi-Wan actor Ewan McGregor seems open to the idea.

I’d very much like to do one too,” McGregor told Collider in March. “I think the story between Episode III and Episode IV, I think there’s a story there. I think that’s the Obi-Wan Kenobi movie, if there is one. The one that bridges my Obi-Wan Kenobi and Alec’s Obi-Wan Kenobi because there’s a — I don’t know how long he’s in the desert there, but it’s got to be twenty or thirty years.”

Disney, please make this happen.

