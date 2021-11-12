The first ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ sneak peek teases a lightsaber-duel rematch against Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader

Concept art shows Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader dueling in the new series ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi.’ Disney Plus

Disney+ just dropped a sneak peek for the highly anticipated “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” an all-new “Star Wars” spin-off set to premiere in 2022.

In the preview, Ewan McGregor, who reprises his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi, said “the fans have been waiting long enough.”

The preview also debuted concept art hinting at a lightsaber duel between Obi-wan and Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader.

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader may be squaring off in a lightsaber duel again soon.

Disney Plus just dropped the first preview to the highly anticipated “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” a new “Star Wars” spinoff series premiering in 2022.

In the sneak peek release on Friday for Disney Plus Day, Ewan McGregor – who reprises his role from the prequel trilogy as Obi-Wan – said: “The fans have been waiting long enough.”

McGregor and director Deborah Chow also hinted that Obi-Wan will again face his former apprentice Darth Vader.

Hayden Christensen will return to play Darth Vader opposite McGregor in the series.

“We couldn’t tell the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi without addressing Anakin or Vader,” Chow explained.

“We’ll have another swing at each other. It might be quite satisfying for everybody,” McGregor added with a smile.

The show will follow Obi-Wan 10 years after “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith,” as he seeks to protect Luke Skywalker.

Watch the full preview exclusively on Disney+.