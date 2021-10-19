OB-GYNs debunk 16 postpartum myths

High-risk obstetricians Laura Riley and Dena Goffman debunk 16 postpartum myths.

High-risk obstetricians Laura Riley and Dena Goffman debunk 16 postpartum myths. They talk about how breastfeeding will not prevent pregnancy, why baby bumps don’t disappear right after you give birth, and how breastfeeding doesn’t always come naturally. They also debunk the myth that you’ll need to keep having C-sections if you’ve previously had one. They also describe the difference between postpartum depression and baby blues.

Riley is the chair of OB-GYN at NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine. She specializes in maternal fetal medicine. You can learn more about her work here.

Goffman is the chief of obstetrics at NewYork-Presbyterian and Columbia University. She is also a maternal fetal medicine specialist. You can learn more about her work here.