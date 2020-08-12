Doctors are firing back at critics of 'WAP,' saying it's healthy for people to have lubricated genitals

“WAP” by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion is a song about people who are aroused and have lubricated vaginas.

Conservative talk show host Ben Shapiro criticised the song saying women with a “wet a– p—-” “should get the medical care they require.”

But OB/GYN and medical researchers are voicing their support for the song, saying it’s normalizing an important biological process.

“Vaginal lubrication is common & orgasm experience depends on the individual,” Dr. Daniel Grossman wrote on Twitter. “We should not shame women who have WAP.”

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s anthem dedicated to lubricated vaginas, called “WAP,” is being celebrated for its sex-positivity and open discussion of a crucial bodily function.

But some are concerned that a “WAP” might be bad for your health.

“My only real concern is that the women involved – who apparently require a ‘bucket and a mop’ – get the medical care they require,” conservative political pundit Ben Shapiro wrote on Twitter.“My doctor wife’s differential diagnosis: bacterial vaginosis, yeast infection, or trichomonis.” (Trichomonas is an infection caused by a parasite called trichomonas vaginalis.)

But OB-GYNs and sexual health researchers are firing back, saying lubricated vaginas are perfectly healthy.

‘It’s normal – important even – for women to have a WAP.’

Dr. Daniel Grossman, an OB/GYN and researcher focused on abortion and contraception at the University of California San Francisco, expressed his support on Twitter.

“In my medical opinion, it’s normal – important even – for women to have a WAP,” wrote Grossman. “Vaginal lubrication is common & orgasm experience depends on the individual. We should not shame women who have WAP.”

Vaginal lubrication is important for sexual function, as it can make sex more comfortable and enjoyable. Sex without lubrication can cause vaginal irritation, pain, and damage to the vaginal lining.

“Certainly, as a gynecologist, we all know that vaginal lubrication is a good and healthy thing,” Dr. Lauren Streicher, medical director of the Northwestern Medicine Centre for Sexual Medicine and Menopause, told Vulture. “It means your body is responding in the way it’s supposed to be responding.”

Dr. Jennifer Gunter, an OB/GYN, wrote that having a lubricated vagina is so key for healthy sex, she wishes she could write a prescription for it.

I see so many women who have been mansplained by their partner that they are too wet. It’s medically incorrect, infuriating, heartbreaking, and harmful. Thank you @iamcardib and @theestallion for that vagina celebration! Wish I could hand out these #WAP prescriptions. pic.twitter.com/LW38IseRKu — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) August 10, 2020

Dr. Jen Villavicencio, an OB/GYN, recommended seeking advice from “your friendly neighbourhood gyno” instead of taking advice from Twitter..

If you find yourself as unfamiliar with sex and anatomy as Mr. Shapiro, and/or are interested in achieving a WAP, ask your friendly gyno! And remember: There is no right or wrong state for your p-word, just what works for you! ???????????? https://t.co/YSJR2R8275 — Jen Villavicencio, MD, MPP (@VillaviMD) August 10, 2020

Watch the music video for “WAP” below:



