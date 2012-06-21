25 Years Of America Getting Fatter [MAPS]

The centres for Disease Control has a bunch of maps that illustrate the dramatic rise in obesity in United States over the last 25 years.



What’s shocking is that in 1990 no state had obesity levels greater than 15 per cent. By 2010, no state had obesity levels less than 20 per cent.

Click here to see the maps >

The progression is interesting to look at in light of New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s recent proposal to ban over-sized sodas in an effort to curb obesity.

Although the initiative has been labelled shortsighted by groups who argue that sugar is in soft drinks is not the culprit of America’s obesity problem, it’s hard ignore the fact there’s a link between growing portion sizes and growing waistlines.

According to CDC, the average soda, now 42 ounces, is six times bigger than the 7 ounces it was 60 years ago.

Correlation doesn’t necessarily mean causation, but an easy argument could be made that food and beverage choices impact lifestyle choices.

On these maps, red shows shows states with obesity levels of 30 per cent or more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.