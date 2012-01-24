Teachers Are Spying On Your Kids With Little Monitors To Fight Obesity

In an ongoing effort to combat child obesity, a New York school is forcing its students to wear monitors around their wrists that track activity levels (via The Week).



According to Mary Kay Linge of the New York Post, the $90 watch-like devices “count heartbeats, detect motion, and event track students’ sleeping habits.” All of the information is then uploaded to a computer where teachers can assess the physical activity of overweight students.

The surveillance technology, however, has already raised some privacy concerns among parents and privacy groups, particularly over how long information will be stored and who will have access to it, reports the Post.

The new school program comes off the heels of a study that American obesity levels have plateaued, though one-in-three Americans are still considered overweight.

See also: The 10 Unhealthiest States In America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.