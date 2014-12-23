Obesity Is At Least Partly Controlled By The Immune System

Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

A group of immune cells have been found to have a role in controlling obesity.

Investigations in mice and humans indicate these cells, called group 2 innate lymphoid cells (ILC2s), reside in white fat tissue and limit the development of obesity by increasing energy expenditure.

Targetting the metabolic pathways in which the cells are involved might represent a new approach for treating obesity and obesity-related diseases.

The study, by David Artis of Weill Cornell Medical College and colleagues, is reported in the journal Nature.

