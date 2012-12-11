Doctor Goes On An Epic Rant Against The Food Industry

When Yoni Freedhoff, a doctor and professor at the University of Ottawa, was uninvited to a food industry breakfast three days before it was slated to happen, he got a little upset.



So, instead of presenting his talk to the food industry he made a video of it and posted it to his Weighty Matters blog, in which he writes about all things food and obesity. In the video he discusses “what the food industry can do to improve public health, why they’re not going to do it and what we can do about it.”

The rant, posted today Dec. 10, goes after the advertising of sugary “no sugar added” products and cookies with Omega-three fatty acids being implied as healthy.

“We have a flood of horrible foods. Of mis-informational advertising. Of predatory marketing. We have a flood of processed foods, even in our homes,” Freedhoff says in the video. “We need to set rules for the food industry, regulations for the food industry… There really isn’t any shortage of things we can do to try to regulate the food industry’s practice of misinforming consumers.”

See the rant here:

