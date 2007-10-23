Oberon, MySpace Launch Games Channel

MySpace is launching a new games channel, to be powered by NYC-based Oberon Media, the two companies announced Tuesday. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

For MySpace, the casual games offering will complement other verticals like video and music. For Oberon, which provides white label games platforms for the likes of Microsoft’s MSN and Electronic Arts Pogo, it’s another high-profile client. This year Oberon bought mobile games company I-Play, then interactive TV game company PixelPlay. Last week MocoNews reported that the company was laying off around 75 people while it integrated the acquisitions; it also said the four-year-old company had raised “a major round of financing led by several of the leading financial institutions: Goldman Sachs, Lehman Brothers and Oak Investment Partners among others.”

