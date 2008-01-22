Oberon Mobile Exec David Gosen Out In Restructuring

David Gosen is out at NY casual gaming firm Oberon Media, where he was president, Moconews reports. Gosen joined the company last May when it purchased I-Play, the London-based mobile gaming company where he was CEO.

Oberon is restructuring after acquiring I-Play and PixelPlay, an interactive TV gaming firm, last year. The company is looking to hire a channel marketing director in New York.

See Also: Oberon, MySpace Launch Games Channel

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.