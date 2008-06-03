Oberon/I-play Exec Kucharz Out, Ryan Named COO

Ezra Kucharz is out at casual/mobile gaming firm Oberon Media/I-play, where he was EVP of North American Online & Global Platforms.

Update: It appears Kucharz was let go as part of Oberon’s ongoing restructuring. Former Microsoft (MSFT) gaming exec Don Ryan becomes Oberon’s COO and will take over Ezra’s platform duties. Statement:

Ezra Kucharz is transitioning out of the Company, effective May 31, 2008, following further integration of the platform and the content lines of business. We wish him well in his future endeavours.

Casual games industry veteran Don Ryan, will become Chief Operating Officer of the Company and assume operational responsibility for Oberon’s platform business in addition to his current responsibility for publishing. Former General Manager of Microsoft Game Studios and director of the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences, Ryan oversaw the publication of hundreds of downloadable games under the Microsoft Casual Games label and is widely credited with bringing casual games to the masses and establishing the strong foothold that those products now have in the entertainment software industry,

Since Ryan has been part at Oberon, he has held increasingly more important roles, most recently having assumed responsibility for all content across all platforms.

Kucharz worked at Oberon for a year; he joined last May after serving as COO at NBC’s (GE) iVillage for less than a year.

