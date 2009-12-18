Oberon Media COO Out, Company Fires 100, Says Ex-Staffer*

Update: Former Oberon COO (and ex-Microsoft exec) Don Ryan, pictured, confirms he has left Oberon to start his own company in New York, though he says it’s too early to discuss any details.

An Oberon rep disputes the number of layoffs, but declined multiple requests for specifics. The company has recently hired a new CFO, and the rep says: “Oberon is making strategy and organizational changes to better position the company for growth. Changes involve some reduction in force, while others include large new investments.”

Earlier: What’s up at Oberon Media/I-Play, the casual gaming firm?

A former employee tells us that popular COO Don Ryan has left, and that the company laid off about 100 people this week, mostly in NYC.

Ryan (pictured), a former Microsoft exec, joined the company as VP of publishing in 2006. He was promoted to COO in 2008.

Here’s what an ex-employee tells us:

Today and yesterday they laid off about 100 folks across the globe. Mostly in NYC where about 15-20% of the workforce. Not just the little guys but the big guys, several VPs, every one in ad sales except for like 1 person.

Don Ryan, the COO and the most respected executive amongst employees and some would say, in casual gaming, quit.

The question I would ask is why? There’s just alot of sketchiness and drama. Considering they have LARGE contracts with clients like Yahoo and Comcast and others, it suprising they need to cut so many employees.

We’ve reached out to Ryan and the company for comment, but haven’t heard back.

