Oberon Media CFO Epstein Out

Updated: Oberon Media confirms our earlier report that CFO Jeff Epstein has left the casual/mobile gaming firm — the latest of several execs who’ve exited the company in the last year. The official note:



Jeff Epstein is stepping down as Chief Financial Officer, as we continue to focus on integration of acquired companies and our internal operations this year. Jeff has been instrumental in helping us bring the finance group to a higher level and recruiting key executive talent in Finance and Administration. We thank Jeff for his many contributions to the business, and wish him well in his future endeavours. Jeff has made significant cash investment in Oberon, and we look forward to continuing our ongoing relationship with him as a shareholder.

There’s a “growing sense of loss of direction and confidence in the company,” our original tipster said. We’ve heard that before — specifically, that Oberon is having a hard time shifting to Web-based games, and that its community platform is weak.

That said, we’ve also heard that new Oberon COO Don Ryan, who got promoted earlier this month, is popular. “We have confidence in him,” an employee told us.

