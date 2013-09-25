Step Inside The Best Hotel In India, Where Guests Arrive By Private Boat

We recently published a list of the 25 Best Hotels In India, based on TripAdvisor traveller reviews, and the Oberoi Udaivilas took the number one spot on our list.

Located in Udaipur, in the state of Rajasthan, the Oberoi Udaivilas is a romantic hotel that was built to resemble a traditional Indian palace — and it certainly embodies all the luxury of one.

With luxurious amenities like private pools and butler service, a romantic setting, and over-the-top service, the hotel stands out as an exceptional lodging option in a country filled with incredible luxury — for those who can afford it.

Rates for the Oberoi Udaivilas start at about $US460 per night.

