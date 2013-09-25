Step Inside The Best Hotel In India, Where Guests Arrive By Private Boat

We recently published a list of the 25 Best Hotels In India, based on TripAdvisor traveller reviews, and the Oberoi Udaivilas took the number one spot on our list.
Located in Udaipur, in the state of Rajasthan, the Oberoi Udaivilas is a romantic hotel that was built to resemble a traditional Indian palace — and it certainly embodies all the luxury of one.
With luxurious amenities like private pools and butler service, a romantic setting, and over-the-top service, the hotel stands out as an exceptional lodging option in a country filled with incredible luxury — for those who can afford it.
Rates for the Oberoi Udaivilas start at about $US460 per night.
When they reach the entrance, they'll see grand architecture that was inspired by the traditional palaces of Rajasthan.
There are also quiet courtyards with fountains and reflection pools and shady gardens where guests can stroll or relax.
But it's not just about the design. There are comfortable seating areas throughout the lobby and public areas, as well as modern amenities like Wi-Fi.
Some guest rooms open directly onto semi-private swimming pools with gorgeous views of Lake Pichola beyond.
Each room has a king-size bed and a writing desk and chair. There are also separate sitting areas with large bay windows.
And all rooms have modern amenities, like LCD TVs, Wi-Fi, DVD players, and A/C. And best of all: they have private butler service.
When they get hungry, guests can dine on traditional north Indian cuisine at Udaimahal, the hotel's more formal restaurant. There's another, more casual restaurant here too.
The Oberoi Udaivilas also has a spa and gym, where guests can take private yoga and meditation classes from the resident yoga teacher.
