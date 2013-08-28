Oberlin Student Says Racist Actions Were Just A 'Joke'

Screenshot Via YouTube Oberlin students rally on campus in March.

Oberlin College was bombarded with a massive amount of racist imagery this spring — from a “whites only” sign placed above a water fountain to Nazi paraphernalia — culminating in classes being cancelled after a person in Klu Klux Klan robes was spotted on campus.

Now, one student is admitting to putting up anti-Islamic fliers and a picture of the Oberlin president’s face on Adolf Hitler’s body, among other offensive actions, but says it was all a “joke,” according to the Associated Press.

The unnamed student says he acted in response to earlier racist incidents at Oberlin, which he claims was just the work of students looking for attention. He says he meant to provoke the historically liberal school while drawing attention to what he saw as an over-reactive student body.

“I put out these [anti-Islamic] fliers to get a similar over-reaction to prove this point,” he said, according to a police report.

The AP reports that local police will not file charges against the student, but he will go through Oberlin disciplinary hearings.

After classes were cancelled in March, the college said that the FBI would be looking into the racist incidents. At the time, Oberlin’s president said that the school believed that “these actions are the work of a very small number of cowardly people.“

