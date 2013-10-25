At Oberlin, Students Can Rent A Picasso For Their Dorm Room For Just 5 Bucks

An article in the Wall Street Journal today

highlights one of the coolest perks in higher education— Oberlin College’s art rental program.

Through the school’s Allen Memorial Art Museum, each semester students can rent original works by some of the biggest names in art history to hang in their dorm rooms. The top choices this semester included paintings from Marc Chagall, Salvador Dali, Roy Lichtenstein, and Pablo Picasso.

The fee to rent a painting is $US5 per semester, and students may only take out two works at a time. The program has been in place since 1940, according to the WSJ, and the college says that no piece has ever been lost or damaged.

Not only is this a great opportunity to spice up a dorm room, but it also shows prospective Oberliners a unique side of the school. As one student told the WSJ, “I came to Oberlin because I was so impressed with a school that trusted students to handle Picassos and Matisses.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.