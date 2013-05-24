This Tim Tebow Screenshot From A 2009 video game Might End Up Costing The NCAA Billions Of Dollars

A group of former college athletes is currently bringing an antitrust lawsuit against the NCAA.



The group is led by former UCLA basketball player Ed O’Bannon. In the lawsuit, O’Bannon alleges that the NCAA and its licensed partners used players’ likenesses in video games and other media while excluding them from the profits, and prohibiting them from negotiating the worth of their likenesses on the open market.

If the case is granted class action status, former players could sue the NCAA for damages and potentially cost the organisation billions. Some even think it could end the NCAA as we know it and amateurism in college sports for good if O’Bannon wins.

Both the NCAA and EA Sports have said all along that they never used real player names or likenesses in video games. But SB Nation’s Patrick Vint found proof that Tim Tebow’s name appeared in NCAA Football 10.

In the game, two of those plays are called, “Shotgun TWIN QB Tebow — Motion QB Stay.”

The game came out in the summer of 2009. Tim Tebow was playing at Florida at the time:

There are still a ton of legal steps to go through. For a great explanation on all of that, read this SB Nation post from a few weeks ago.

But this is clear evidence that a real player’s name was explicitly used in a game.

