We don’t really get this at all. The President says he’ll need a combination of tax increases and spending cuts to pay for healthcare reforms that are designed to make healthcare cheaper. Um, what? WSJ has the non-details, but suffice to say it’s odd that cost reductions would require new taxes. Or are we missing something.?



