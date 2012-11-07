Obama Ends The Night With His Best Speech In Years

Photo: AP

A different version of President Barack Obama took the stage at Chicago’s McCormick Place early Wednesday morning, and delivered the most sweeping and aspirational speech of his entire 2012 campaign. “I know that political campaigns can sometimes seem small, even silly,” Obama said. “But if you ever get a chance to talk to folks who turn out our rallies or show up on a rope line at a high school gym…you’ll find something different.”



“An operation of 300 million can be noisy and messy and complicated,” he said. “And when we go through a tough time, that necessarily stirs up passions and controversy.”

“These arguments we have are a mark of our liberty,” he continued. “Despite all of our differences, most of us share a vision of our nation’s future.”

To close, Obama hearkened back to his famous 2004 Democratic National Convention speech, the one that launched him on to the national stage, and, arguably, into the White House.

"We are not as divided as our politics suggest," he added later.

“I’ve never been more hopeful about our future. I have never been more hopeful about America.”

The speech showed a side rarely seen since the 2008 campaign, causing bewildered liberal pundits and journalists to wonder where this candidate has been all along.

Here’s a sample from Twitter:

