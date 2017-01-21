Watch the Obamas welcome the Trumps to the White House

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama officially welcomed President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania to the White House on Friday.

Trump is set to be inaugurated as the 45th president later Friday morning.

Barack and Trump shook hands, and Melania and Michelle kissed each other on the cheek. Melania also gave Michelle a gift.

The foursome then stood on the steps of the White House for photos.

Watch the moment below:

