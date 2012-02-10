Obama's Weird Campaign Playlist: Ricky Martin, Arcade Fire, James Taylor And More

The Obama campaign launched its official 2012 Campaign Playlist on Twitter this morning, which is available on Spotify. We downloaded it so you don’t have to.



But you may want to, actually.There’s some good stuff on it. There’s also some totally weird stuff on it, including two (that’s right, two) Sugarland tracks, a Ricky Martin track, and one from No Doubt.

Really?

Overall, the playlist reflects Obama’s self-described “eclectic” taste in music. It’s the sort of universally likable collection you might find on a computer on the floor of an Apple store.

According to New York Magazine, Obama told radio station Hot 97 in 2007, “I’m old-school, so generally, I’m more of a jazz guy, a Miles Davis, a John Coltrane guy, more of a Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder kind of guy. But having said that, I’m current enough that on my iPod I’ve got a little bit of Jay-Z. I’ve got a little Beyoncé.”

No Beyoncé or Jay-Z to be found on the playlist, but there are some other surprisingly contemporary picks, including Wilco, Arcade Fire, and Florence + The Machine. Is Obama the first indie president?

There’s also a track from Bruce Springsteen, “We Take Care Of Our Own,” which is not much of a surprise. When Obama opened up his iPod to Rolling Stone in 2008, Springsteen was a big presence.

“Not only do I love Bruce’s music, I just love him as a person,” Obama said. “He is a guy who has never lost track of his roots, who knows who he is, who has never put on a front.”

And yes, Al Green is on it. No, Obama is not singing on the track. Sorry.

Here’s the rest of the playlist. Go crazy on it in the comments.

Different People — No Doubt

Go To Get You Into My Life (Live) — Earth Wind & Fire Experience

Green Onions (Single/ LP Version) — Booker T. & The MG’s

I Got You — Wilco

Keep On Pushing (Single Version) — The Impressions

Love You I Do — Jennifer Hudson (from the Dreamgirls soundtrack)

No Nostalgia — AgesandAges

Raise Up — Ledisi

Stand Up — Sugarland

This — Darius Rucker

We Used to Wait — Arcade Fire

You’ve Got The Love — Florence + The Machine

Your Smiling Face — James Taylor

Roll With The Changes – REO Speedwagon

Keep Marchin’ — Raphael Saadiq

Tonight’s The Kind Of Night — Noah And The Whale

Keep Me In Mind — Zac Brown Band

The Weight — Aretha Franklin

Even Better Than The Real Thing — U2

Home — Dierks Bentley

Everyday America — Sugarland

Learn To Live — Darius Rucker

Let’s Stay Together — Al Green

Mr. Blue Sky — Electric Light Orchestra

My Town — Montgomery Gentry

The Best Thing About Me Is You Feat. Joss Stone — Ricky Martin

You Are The Best Thing — Ray LaMontagne

We Take Care Of Our Own — Bruce Springsteen

