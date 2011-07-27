Obama's Weekly Job Approval Ties Term Low of 43%

President Barack Obama averaged a 43% job approval rating for the week of July 18-24, tied for the lowest weekly average of his administration.



Obama’s rating at this point is lower than President Bill Clinton’s ratings were in the fall of 1995 when he was embroiled in a budget dispute similar to the one Obama faces now.

Obama’s most recent weekly job approval rating is similar to his 44% of the previous week, but down three percentage points from the two weeks before that.

The president also had 43% weekly job approval ratings in late June, in April, and in August 2010. His three-day job approval average for the weekend, July 22-24, is 45%, up slightly from 42% for July 21-23.

The trajectory of Obama’s approval ratings going forward will depend partly on the way the current high-stakes, high-visibility negotiations over the federal budget and deficit play out in the weeks ahead.

Obama spent last week working with Speaker of the House John Boehner and others to reach agreement on lifting the nation’s debt ceiling by Aug. 2.

By the weekend, the negotiations were at an impasse, and Obama was left without an agreement on the big budget deal he had been pursuing.

Obama’s current job approval rating is now lower than President Bill Clinton’s was in November and December 2005, when Clinton faced off against Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich over a budget dispute, resulting in a federal government shutdown that had some similarities to the present crisis.

Clinton’s monthly job approval average was 53% and 51% in November and December of that year, respectively, before falling back slightly in January to 47% around the time the conflict was resolved. Clinton’s approval rating then registered above 50% for the remaining nine months before the November 1996 election in which he won a second term by defeating Republican Bob Dole.

Gallup does not track approval ratings for Congress or for specific congressional leaders on a daily or weekly basis, so it is difficult to pinpoint how Obama is faring compared with the individuals with whom he has been negotiating. Gallup’s July 15-17 survey found that approval ratings for both the Republicans and the Democrats in Congress were around 30%—unchanged from the previous readings, but clearly below Obama’s job approval ratings then or now.

Implications

The long-term implications of the current debt ceiling crisis in Washington won’t be known until after a budget agreement is ultimately reached—and after the inevitable spin and posturing that will ensue.

President Obama is in a somewhat more perilous situation now, based on his job approval ratings, than was President Clinton in late 1995, when Clinton faced off against Gingrich over similar budget issues. Clinton’s job approval rating was above 50% during most of the shutdown, and continued at that level from February 1996 through the November election, which he won. Obama’s job approval ratings in recent weeks have been significantly lower.

