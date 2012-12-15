Obama Says He Has Better Things To Do Than Attack Pot Smokers Out West

Photo: YouTube/afrueh420

Pot smokers in Washington and Colorado can breathe a sigh of relief — the president isn’t coming for them.In an interview this week with ABC News’ Barbara Walters, President Barack Obama said the federal government shouldn’t be focusing on prosecuting the war on drugs.



“We’ve got bigger fish to fry,” Obama said. “It would not make sense for us to see a top priority as going after recreational users in states that have determined that it’s legal.”

There was speculation last week that the Obama administration might take legal action against Colorado and Washington for the states’ new marijuana laws, since pot use is still illegal under federal law.

Marijuana use officially became legal in Washington last week.

While Obama’s comments might come as welcome news to those out West, the rest of the country isn’t as lucky. The president said he doesn’t “at this point” support widespread marijuana legalization.

Obama also revealed he has asked Attorney General Eric Holder to look at the legal issues surrounding conflicting state and federal drug laws.

