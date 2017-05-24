Take a tour of the luxurious Italian villa where the Obamas are reportedly vacationing

The Obamas have been vacationing in plenty of amazing destinations since the 44th president left office in January. From Richard Branson’s private Necker Island to Marlon Brando’s former hideaway in Tahiti, it’s been mostly tropical.

After a stop in Milan, Italy, for a sold-out speech on climate change, the former president has reportedly made his way to the Tuscan countryside. According to the Daily Mail, the Obamas have arrived at Borgo Finocchieto, a luxurious and historic hilltop villa in Buonconvento, for a six-day vacation. The former president has already been spotted enjoying a round of golf at the Castiglion del Bosco course.

Ahead, take a look around Borgo Finocchieto.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.