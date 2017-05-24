Take a tour of the luxurious Italian villa where the Obamas are reportedly vacationing

Sarah Jacobs
Borgo Finocchieto.

The Obamas have been vacationing in plenty of amazing destinations since the 44th president left office in January. From Richard Branson’s private Necker Island to Marlon Brando’s former hideaway in Tahiti, it’s been mostly tropical.

After a stop in Milan, Italy, for a sold-out speech on climate change, the former president has reportedly made his way to the Tuscan countryside. According to the Daily Mail, the Obamas have arrived at Borgo Finocchieto, a luxurious and historic hilltop villa in Buonconvento, for a six-day vacation. The former president has already been spotted enjoying a round of golf at the Castiglion del Bosco course. 

Ahead, take a look around Borgo Finocchieto. 

Borgo Finocchieto is a private village made up of five houses that can house up to 44 guests.

It sits on a property of six acres.

In 2001, American John Phillips purchased the property and began reconstruction. Phillips served as the US Ambassador to Italy under the Obama administration from 2013 to early 2017.

Considered a 'place of special significance' by the Italian government, Phillips had to abide by various laws while renovating the property.

'Rebuilding was expected to be totally consistent with what was there before,' Phillips told the New York Times in 2007.

Amenities in the villa include a ballroom, a formal dining room, a kitchen where guests can take cooking classes, a wine-tasting cellar, and plenty of outdoor space for dining.

The entire villa can be rented out for family reunions or weddings.

So far while in Italy, Obama has spent time sightseeing -- including stopping to see Leonardo da Vinci's 'Last Supper' -- and delivering a sold-out speech on climate change in Milan. He's also spent some time golfing.

