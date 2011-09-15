Obama's Ultimatum: 'If You Love Me, You've Got To Help Me Pass This Bill'

President Barack Obama faced a friendly crowd in Raleigh, North Carolina Wednesday, his latest stop on his tour to sell his jobs plan to the American people.



Interrupted by cheers and shouts of “I love you Barack,” Obama directed the audience to his jobs bill, saying, “If you love me, you’ve got to help me pass this bill.”

Obama also criticised Republicans who he said were trying to deprive him of “a win,” even though they’ve supported many of his proposals in the past. “Give me a win? Give me a break,” he said.

Video via The Weekly Standard:

