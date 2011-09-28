Obama’s Trip to Slick Con Valley

If there was ever a moment for Obama to reverse the idea that our country is heading toward a technocratic New World Order type of oligarchy in which the corporations are gods, today’s LinkedIn town hall meeting was it… It’s not hard for a Borders employee to realise that the Kindle is the reason they are unemployed. Tweeting is not job, and moving people onto Facebook is great if your Mark Zuckerberg but for the rest of the 99.999% of the country, it’s hard to believe the technopolists are looking out for their jobs and best interests.



In short, meeting with Lady Gaga is probably not doing much for Obama’s popularity among Christians or those without jobs. The great technology rally is doing a lot for corporate bottom lines, efficiency, and for making jobs redundant but it’s not doing much for the unemployed Barista or the guy protesting Wall Street. Obama’s base is the jobless, the part time employee, the out of work pizza delivery guy, and the dude working for $7 an hour at McDonald’s. It’s hard to argue that MCD’s plan to automate the drive thru telling position is a boon for jobs.

Basically, the people are getting upset with the constant pandering to the technocrats and the abandonment of the working class. Yes, America adapts and move forward, but automating jobs is a step in the wrong direction. We should be touting the cement mixer, the dog walker, the old people’s home nurse, the teacher, the ditch digger, and the firewood guy not the guy who invented Foursquare. Sure, it’s great to be a rich billionaire but at least the steel Barron’s and the titans of the industrial revolution actually EMPLOYED HUMAN BEINGS!!!!!

The technology rally is not 100% positive as suggested by Zuckerberg, and even though I respect and admire him for creating a boatload of money for himself I think it’s disingenuous to think that the technology boom is going to solve the jobs problem. What the technology boom does do is make rich people and the Wall Street Barron’s even richer. Other than that it is fun to tweet, and of course it opens up opportunities for educated people like me to make some extra money but for the illiterate machinist from Oshkosh, Twitter is simply not going to put food on the table.

Social Darwinism is a failure. The strong eat the weak, to be sure, but this is not American or 100% positive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.