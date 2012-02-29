Obama's Transportation Secretary Will Honk If You Are Yapping On Your Cell Phone While Driving

And now from the world of ironic statements made by public officials, we give you Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood.



In an interview with the local Washington D.C. radio station WTOP, LaHood admitted that he likes to drive around the city and honk at drivers who are talking on their mobile phones.

The secretary said he is “taking personal responsibility” to reduce what he called his “biggest source of irritation.”

Though LaHood might consider his new pastime noble, we should point out the irony, as Reason.com does, in the transportation secretary further distracting already distracted drivers with his horn.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.