Obama Advisor Goolsbee Tells AIG CEO Benmosche To Shut His Mouth

Obama’s top economic advisor Austan Goolsbee is asking AIG CEO Robert “I’m a goon” Benmosche to drop it a notch and stop calling government people “crazies.”



In an interview with the Washington Post, Goolsbee says “I don’t know what the new CEO is referring to when he’s saying the government people are “crazies,” but I would just caution them not to be too cheeky because, like I say, I mean, the government and the American people saved the day and prevented the Depression.”

So there. And also Bob, make no mistake, the government bailed out AIG not “because they liked the company,” but to prevent an economic meltdown.

Photo: Bloomberg via New York Post

