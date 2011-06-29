Obama's Team Worried About His Reelection Chances

As President Barack Obama’s reelection effort kicks into high gear, he and his aides are struggling to find an economic message that resonates with voters.



Obama is having difficulty recapturing the enthusiasm of his first campaign, which has Obama advisors “very worried” writes National Journal’s Josh Kraushaar.

He reports that Obama’s campaign is heavily investing resources into Virginia and North Carolina — two traditionally Republican states he carried in 2008.

“They’ve never been critical cogs in a presidential strategy,” Kraushaar writes. “If Team Obama sees them as such in 2012, it suggests the campaign is struggling in states that were comfortably on its side in 2008, particularly those in the Rust Belt.

Obama’s new focus on manufacturing — the focus of two presidential trips to the Midwest in the past week — is another sign Obama is worried about his job creation record, trying to focus on growth in the manufacturing sector, Kraushaar said.

From “getting the car out of the ditch” to “bumps in the road,” polls show Obama is having difficulty conveying his strategy for turning around the still anemic economy.

“Bumps in the road” even became a frequent target for Mitt Romney’s and the subject of two campaign ads.

No incumbent president has lost reelection since George H.W. Bush in 1992.

