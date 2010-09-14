Forget Boehner: Mitch McConnell Threatens Tax Bill Filibuster In The Senate

It’s not just the House GOP Obama will need to battle with in order to get his tax proposals passed.



Now Mitch McConnell (via CNBC), the head of the GOP in the Senate is threatening to filibuster the plan.

It sounds as though even if Boehner caves, the Senate may hold up a deal.

Meanwhile, Joe Lieberman has come out in favour of extending the cuts for the rich, which will make it especially hard for Democrats to break a filibuster.

