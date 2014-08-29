The 10 Most Important Tweets About Obama's Tan Suit

President Barack Obama addressed the military conflicts in Iraq, Syria, and Ukraine at a press briefing Thursday afternoon. However, for much of the political press corps, Obama’s unusual khaki suit was the main conversation.

During the briefing, Twitter erupted with discussion of Obama’s fashion choice. Multiple parody accounts based on the suit were created.

Some people had trouble paying attention to the more serious elements of the president’s remarks because of his eye-popping garb.

OK now that the suit is off the screen can someone tell us what Obama said

— HuffPost Media (@HuffPostMedia) August 28, 2014

Josh Barro of the New York Times blog The Upshot (and formerly of Business Insider) suggested the president would have to take swift and decisive fashion action.

Obama vows to defeat whoever made him wear this suit. pic.twitter.com/zoqj7OVFRe

— Josh Barro (@jbarro) August 28, 2014

Politico congressional reporter Burgess Everett said he was actually asked about the suit in a radio interview just as the briefing was ending.

Just got asked about Obama’s suit in a radio interview

— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) August 28, 2014

Buzzfeed’s deputy editor in chief Shani Hilton said Obama’s attire got a big reaction in her newsroom.

the entire newsroom is abuzz over obama’s suit…ah there we are, August

— shani (@shani_o) August 28, 2014

Blogger Michelle Malkin offered a conservative perspective.

I don’t care that Obama’s suit is tan. The problem with the suit is that it’s EMPTY.

— Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) August 28, 2014

While ABC News’ senior Washington correspondent Jeff Zeleny shared some historical insight on the suit.

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen President Obama in a khaki suit. I recall it during his Senate days, but is this a WH debut?

— Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) August 28, 2014

NBC News staffer Lou Dubois tried in vain to return to the topic at hand.

Obama is talking about ISIS, Ukraine, immigration and more here. You know, “news.” Yet people are talking about a tan suit…

— Lou (@dubois) August 28, 2014

The prolific and pseudonymous Twitter photoshopper @darth was reminded of a suit worn by Vox executive editor Matt Yglesias.

However, Yglesias did not seem impressed.

Interesting suit choice from Obama.

— Matt Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 28, 2014

For our part, Business Insider sought an expert perspective from “Project Runway’s” Tim Gunn.

Hey @TimGunn, do you think Obama made it work?

— Hunter Walker (@hunterw) August 28, 2014

Gunn has not responded to our request.

