The 10 Most Important Tweets About Obama's Tan Suit

Hunter Walker
Obama Press Briefing AP

President Barack Obama addressed the military conflicts in Iraq, Syria, and Ukraine at a press briefing Thursday afternoon. However, for much of the political press corps, Obama’s unusual khaki suit was the main conversation.

During the briefing, Twitter erupted with discussion of Obama’s fashion choice. Multiple parody accounts based on the suit were created.

Some people had trouble paying attention to the more serious elements of the president’s remarks because of his eye-popping garb.

Josh Barro of the New York Times blog The Upshot (and formerly of Business Insider) suggested the president would have to take swift and decisive fashion action.

Politico congressional reporter Burgess Everett said he was actually asked about the suit in a radio interview just as the briefing was ending.

Buzzfeed’s deputy editor in chief Shani Hilton said Obama’s attire got a big reaction in her newsroom.

Blogger Michelle Malkin offered a conservative perspective.

While ABC News’ senior Washington correspondent Jeff Zeleny shared some historical insight on the suit.

NBC News staffer Lou Dubois tried in vain to return to the topic at hand.

The prolific and pseudonymous Twitter photoshopper @darth was reminded of a suit worn by Vox executive editor Matt Yglesias.

However, Yglesias did not seem impressed.

For our part, Business Insider sought an expert perspective from “Project Runway’s” Tim Gunn.

Gunn has not responded to our request.

