Obama's Support Eroding Everywhere

Yesterday we mentioned that poll out of Ohio showing Obama’s support collapsing in the uber-important swing state.



Turns out that’s not a one-state phenomenon. Both Gallup and Rasmussen have new polls out showing big slippage in support for the administration

Everything seems to have changed since that last jobs report, since it viciously undercut the green shoots claims. Here’s Rasmussen:

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Wednesday shows that 32% of the nation’s voters now Strongly Approve of the way that Barack Obama is performing his role as President. 30-seven per cent (37%) Strongly Disapprove giving Obama a Presidential Approval Index rating of –5.

The number who strongly disapprove inched up another point to the highest level measured to date and the overall Approval Index is at the lowest level yet for Obama.

And:

In the wake of last week’s disappointing report on job loss, consumer confidex has fallen to the lowest level in two months. The Rasmussen Investor Index shows investor confidence falling to the lowest level in three months. The number of investors who say the economy is getting worse jumped from 43% before the jobs report to 51% today.

If this direction continues, it begins to increase the odds the the White House will pursue a stimulus, though at this point, according to multiple reports, there really is no appetite for it among politicians. These numbers may also slow down climate reform, if that’s deemed to be a non-essential issues at the moment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.