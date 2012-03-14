How The Improving Economy Could Be Killing Obama's Approval Ratings

Obama’s approval ratings have absolutely tanked.



To review: a Washington Post poll showed Obama quickly going from 50 per cent approval to 46 per cent. Then CBS/NYT poll puts Obama’s approval rating at 41%. That’s way down.

There didn’t seem to be any major event, or screwup in the past week. Was it rising gas prices? No one could say for sure.

But Jonathan Chait of New York magazine, gives the most persuasive answer: Americans aren’t ready to hear good news about the economy.

Last Friday, there was a great report on jobs. And that’s more than one good one in a row, Americans are getting back to work. That should be a good thing, right?

Well, it is. But, as Chait points out, bragging about the recovery is a loser. It makes people think you’re complacent. Chait pointed to a Democracy Corps survey that polled different elements of Obama’s state of the Union speech. The results are stunning:

Claiming that “America is back” is by far the weakest operative message and produces disastrous results. It is weaker than even the weakest Republican message and is 10 points weaker in intensity than either Republican message. Overall, less than a third of all voters said this message makes them more likely to support the President and a third said this message made them less likely to support Barack Obama. Alarmingly, this message barely receives majority support among self-identified Democrats — and even less support among all other groups. Less than a quarter of independents say this message would make them more likely to support the President and no independents said that it would make them much more likely to support him.

In other words: Don’t tell us how great things are going. Just keep your head down and keep pushing in the right direction. Do not brag.

