Here's How Obama Spent $792 Billion On Fiscal Stimulus

With Obama pressing forward another major round of stimulus, the real question is how much the president and his political posse have spent already, and which initiatives the allocated money actually funded.From the beginning of our president’s well-publicised First Hundred Days to the beginning of his days taking personal hits at GOP members, Obama has left behind a Keynesian trail of stimulus spending that spans 20 months.
And the total is, according to the Congress: $792 billion.
Date: February 13, 2009
Purpose: For food stamps, rural housing assistance, child care aid for low-income families, and farm loans
Sample Programs:
- Special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children ($500 million)
- State re-employment services for the jobless ($250 million)
Date: February 13, 2009
Purpose: For job training grants, aid for schools, Pell Grants, and education administration costs
Sample Programs:
- Dislocated worker job training ($1.25 billion)
- Pell Grants for higher education ($15.8 billion)
- Head Start programs ($1 billion)
- Education for the disadvantaged - elementary and secondary education ($10 billion)
Date: February 13, 2009
Purpose: Accountability funds were funneled into various government departments to oversee the disbursement of stimulus aid and for general division operations
Sample Programs:
- Department of Agriculture - Office of Inspector General ($22.5 million)
- Recovery Act Accountability and Transparency Board ($84 million)
- Government Accountability Office salaries and expenses ($25 million)
Date: February 13, 2009
Purpose: To fund various legal, crime prevention, community outreach, economic development, and disaster assistance programs
Sample Programs:
- State Fiscal stabilisation Fund to avoid cutbacks and layoffs ($53.6 billion)
- State administrative expenses to carry out increase in food stamp program ($295 million)
- Violence against women prevention and prosecution programs ($225 million)
- Community Oriented Policing Services grants ($1 billion)
Date: February 13, 2009
Purpose: To support weatherization procedures, green energy ventures, and modernization of existing utilities systems
Sample Programs:
- Modernize electricity grid ($4.4 billion)
- Innovative technology loan guarantee program ($6 billion)
- Federal building conversion to 'high-performance green buildings' ($4.5 billion)
Date: February 13, 2009
Purpose: To fund R&D on the national level, support security and facilities upgrades in the innovation space, and aid education measures to improve research functions
Sample Programs:
- National Science Foundation research and related activities ($2.5 billion)
- National Telecommunications and Information Administration ($4.7 billion)
- NASA exploration ($400 million)
Date: February 13, 2009
Purpose: For the provision of health care and rehabilitation services to disadvantaged sectors of society, and for health care research funding
Sample Programs:
- National Institutes of Health fund to support scientific research ($7.4 billion)
- Construction, renovation, equipment and information technology for health centres ($1.5 billion)
- Department of Health and Human Services Prevention and Wellness Fund ($1 billion)
Date: February 13, 2009
Purpose: Primarily to support small business ventures
Sample Programs:
- Small business loans ($636 million)
- Rural Business - Cooperative Service: rural business program account ($150 million)
Date: February 13, 2009
Purpose: Perhaps the most diverse of the Recovery Act measures, transportation and infrastructure measures encompassed the construction of highways and other mass transit options, national park service upgrades, tax breaks on housing, etc.
Sample Programs:
- Highway infrastructure investment ($26.7 billion)
- Additional capital investments in low-income housing tax credit projects ($2.25 billion)
- Safe drinking water capitalisation grants ($2 billion)
- High speed rail capital assistance ($8 billion)
Date: February 13, 2009
Purpose: A smattering of stimulus measures - everything from Americorps to Census funding
Sample Programs:
- Census Bureau programs ($1 billion)
- Filipino World War II veterans compensation ($198 million)
- National Endowment for the Arts grants ($50 million)
Date: July 27, 2009 (de facto start date for the program, initial aid ran out after a week and a second round of 'Cash for Clunkers' was passed by Congress on August 6, 2009)
Purpose: To give folks cash for their 'clunkers' (cars beyond a reasonable degree of use) in order to circulate money into the hands of consumers and ultimately stimulate some spending while giving a boost to the automobile industry
Date: December 16, 2010
Purpose: To poach previously allocated TARP funding and funnel the money into creating jobs in targeted sectors of the US economy. The infrastructure arm will improve mass transit, schools, public housing, and clean water initiatives while adding jobs in these fields.
Sample Programs:
- Amtrak ($800 million)
- Clean water subsidies ($2 billion)
- Housing trust fund to provide rental homes for low-income families ($1 billion)
Date: December 16, 2010
Purpose: To create and maintain jobs in the public sector
Sample Programs:
- Education Jobs Fund to support approximately 250,000 education jobs over the next 2 years ($23 billion)
- Summer youth employment ($500 million)
- Law enforcement jobs ($1.2 billion)
Date: December 16, 2010
Purpose: Primarily for unemployment benefits, child care, and small business support
Sample Programs:
- Unemployment insurance, 6-month extension of benefits ($41 billion)
- Help with health insurance for unemployed workers (COBRA) ($12.3 billion)
- Child care tax credit ($2.3 billion)
Date: July 22, 2010
Purpose: To extend funding for a variety of unemployment programs already in existence, although the bill famously does not grant additional aid to workers who have been employed over the 99-week federal limit
Date: Pending approval
Purpose: To provide tax relief to small businesses burdened with the cost of starting up in an uncertain economic environment and ultimately to incentivise these businesses to innovate, expand, and provide jobs for the unemployed
