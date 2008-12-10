Obama's Senate Seat For Sale On eBay

Hurry! There’s just 9 hours left to buy yourself the Illinois Senate seat being vacated by Barack Obama. Following news that Governor Rod Blagojevich tried auctioning it off, the seat of the Junior Senator is now for sale on eBay! There are already 38 bids, but why so high? Blago was only offered $500,000 for the seat:



And in case you had any doubt about what’s plaguing eBay, the seller, xthehaunting has a 100% positive feedback rating on the site. Even Blagojevich’s ratings were lower than that.

