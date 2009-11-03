Obama's Reputation On The Line Tomorrow

Yes, it’s 2009, an odd-year, but there are a handful of elections happening tomorrow, and they’ll be watched very closely, since they’re the first ones since Obama’s election last year.



The big ones: The Virgina governorship, the New Jersey governorship, and the NY-23 Congressional district. In New Jersey, it looks like voters might be ready to throw out ex-Goldmanite Jon Corzine, due to anger about higher taxes and the weak economy. But a third-party run from Chris Daggett may keep him in office.

The one that would really be a blow to Democrats is in Virginia, where it looks as though Republican Bob McDonnell will beat Democrat Creigh Deeds. Why a big deal? Because Virginia has been trending blew, and thous would mark a decisive reversal of that trend.

Suddenly it seems like Republicans have some life and voter enthusiasm. Remember just a few months ago when there were questions about whether it would ever be a serious party again?

