Obama's Regulatory Reform Plan: The Basics

Obama unveiled his sweeping Financial Regulatory Reform Plan today. There are fans and detractors and much more information to come, but for now, here’s what he wants to add, add to and take away:

NEW:

Financial Services Oversight Council This Council, to be chaired by the Treasury, would, according to the Plan, “help fill gaps in supervision, facilitate coordination of policy and resolution of disputes, and identify emerging risks in firms and market activities.” Proposed legislation would allow the Council to request information from any financial firm and charge it with “referring emerging risks to the attention of regulators with the authority to respond.”

National Bank Supervisor This proposed agency is designed to “close the loopholes in bank regulation” and would supervise and regulate “all federally chartered depository institutions” as well as “all federal branches and agencies of foreign banks.” The Obama Administration wants the NBS to have separate status within Treasury and be led by a single executive. The NBS would take over the prudential responsibilities of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which currently charters and supervises nationally chartered banks and federal branches and agencies of foreign banks.

Consumer Financial Protection Agency This proposed agency would be charged with protecting consumers of credit, savings, payment and financial products and services, and the Plan therefore proposes to allow the CFPA broad jurisdiction to regulate the service providers. It should, the Plan says, “have sole rule-making authority for consumer financial protection statutes” and the ability to fill in any gaps in current consumer protection statutes. States, however, are welcome to pass stricter consumer protection laws.

Office of National Insurance This office within the Treasury would “promote national coordination within the insurance sector” and “gather information, develop expertise, negotiate international agreements and coordinate policy in the insurance sector.” The Plan describes six principles for insurance regulation: 1) Effective systemic risk regulation with respect to insurance; 2) Strong capital standards and an appropriate match between capital allocation and liabilities for all insurance companies; 3) Meaningful, consistent consumer protection for insurance products and practices; 4) Increase national uniformity through either a federal charter or effective action by the states; 5) Improve and broaden the regulation of insurance companies and affiliates on a consolidated basis, including affiliates outside the traditional insurance business; and 6) International coordination.

NEW and GREATER AUTHORITY FOR FEDERAL RESERVE:

New authority to supervise all firms that could pose threat to financial stability

Expanded authority to oversee payment, clearing and settlement systems

Enhancement of Federal Reserve’s authority over market infrastructure (i.e., “requiring all standardized OTC derivative transations to be executed in regulated and transparent venues”)

REVISIONS

Federal Reserve emergency lending authority for increased accountability will be revised to improve accountability



GONE

Office of Thrift Supervision The OTS currently supervises federally chartered thrifts and thrift holding companies. The Plan states that “the nature and extent of prudential supervision and regulation of a federally chartered depository institution should no longer be a function of whether a firm conducts its business as a national bank or a federal thrift. Therefore, what was under the umbrella of the OTS will now be the responsibility of the umbrella of the NBS.

