Obama's Primetime Press Conference To Save Healthcare

With Democrats cracking internally and polls showing flagging support for big healthcare overhaul, Obama will lay it all out on the line with a primetime press conference, during which he’ll make the case for healthcare reform, and talk up already-taken actions on the economy.



NYT: Rahm Emanuel, the White House chief of staff, said in an interview that the president intended to use the news conference as a “six-month report card,” to talk about “how we rescued the economy from the worst recession” and the legislative agenda moving forward, including health care and energy legislation, which squeaked through the House and faces a tough road in the Senate.

Polls show that Mr. Obama is more popular than his own policies, a worrisome sign for a president with such an ambitious agenda. Mickey Edwards, a former Republican congressman who is now vice president of the Aspen Institute, said Mr. Obama might be making a mistake in reading his election as a mandate for dramatic change. Read the whole thing >

There may already be too much dissent to save healthcare this go-round, but if there’s anyone who can change the tide with a primetime presser, it’s Obama.

