Obama's Press Secretary: Supporters Of Paul Ryan's Budget Are 'Aggressively And Deliberately Ignorant'

Photo: dailycaller.com

Whoa!White House Press Secretary Jay carney did not hold back today at all when asked questions about Congressman Paul Ryan’s budget plans.



He was especially tough on the idea that Washington shouldn’t subsidise ‘green’ jobs and clean energy initiatives.

The Washington Examiner has what he said:

“You have to be aggressively and deliberately ignorant of the world economy not to know and understand that clean energy technologies are going to play a huge role in the 21st century,” Carney said after decrying the clean energy spending cuts in Ryan’s plan. “You have to have severely diminished capacity to understand what drives economic growth in industrialized countries in this century if you do not understand that education is the key that unlocks the door to prosperity,” he added.

Carney concluded that “the budget proposed by Chairman Ryan and supported overwhelmingly already by Republicans suggests that those problems” — aggressive ignorance and diminished comprehension — “exist in the minds of the supporters of that plan.”

So according to the White House, if you think the Ryan plan has any merits, you’re an idiot, with a “severely diminished capacity to understand” or you’re “deliberately ignorant.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.